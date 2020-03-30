Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Health and Human Services (DHS) confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Door County on Monday.

DHS reports the individual has remained isolated since the time of testing.

Door County Public Health is working with local, state, and federal partners to deal quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around people who have been infected with the coronavirus.

Door County Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) responsibilities include:

Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. People with symptoms are tested for COVID-19.

Daily symptom monitoring to determine when a person can be released from isolation.

Providing guidance to clinicians regarding testing.

Preparing Wisconsin for community spread of COVID-19.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: