Door County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Fair is the latest event to be canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Tuesday release, the Door County Fair Board and County Board say they “have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Door County Fair.”

“We know COVID-19 has impacted many events, gatherings, and special moments across our county, and we understand that the cancelation of our Fair will bring disappointment for those who participate, exhibit, support, and attend it,” organizers said in the release. “However, the safety of all those who are involved with our Fair is our highest priority. The future of social gatherings and safety guidelines are constantly changing, and we, as a united front, believe this action is the best way to ensure the safety of our fairgoers and fair families.”

Officials went on to say that they “recognize the economic impact COVID-19 has had on our community.” Because many sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers, and community members are experiencing financial hardships this year. Door County Fairy officials say they felt it was unfair to ask these individuals to financially support and participate “during these unfamiliar times.”

