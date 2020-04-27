1  of  2
Door County Habitat for Humanity partners with gas station, offers free food pantries in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Habitat for Humanity is partnering with a gas station to help keep people in Sturgeon Bay fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff and volunteers from Door County Habitat for Humanity have partnered with Himanshu Goel and Theresa Enigl, owners of American Petroleum, to build and stock additional free food pantries throughout Sturgeon Bay to help address the food insecurity caused by coronavirus-related layoffs.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

This effort started with Habitat for Humanity putting out a pantry at the start of the shutdowns, although they now plan to keep the pantry permanently outside the ReStore.

When Goel and Enigl started stocking free little food pantries, also known as giving boxes or blessing boxes, they realized that there were none on Sturgeon Bay’s west side. They put out a call for assistance, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore responded with cabinets and other materials that could be used to build the pantries. Dan Hubing, a regular ReStore volunteer, agreed to build two pantries with the materials.

Pantries are now installed at Bayview Lutheran Church, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. The ReStore is willing to contribute materials for that purpose.

The ReStore staff, comprised of Lori Allen, James Champion, Megan Dietz, and Heather Thyrion, have contributed food to the pantry in addition to providing materials for the building. An anonymous volunteer also donated 72 boxes of crayons and several coloring books to add to the pantries and Free Little Library at the ReStore.

