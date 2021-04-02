LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Door County has one case of COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Door County case tested positive for COVID-19 variant B.1.351 that was originally discovered in South Africa in 2020.

According to Door County Public Health, they were informed that a Door County case was positive for the B.1.351 variant.

The DHS reports, eight cases of the B.1.351 variant have been found across Wisconsin. The DHS says, researchers have found that this strain also spreads more rapidly and easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is not yet known if this variant has any impact on disease severity. There is some evidence that this variant may affect how vaccine-induced antibodies respond to this virus.

Door County also released an emergency advisory regarding the use of face-coverings. Effective April 1, the advisory says that everyone five and older should wear a mask or face covering when in public. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

To view the entire release visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill

Wisconsin native becomes first non-Alaskan to win Junior Iditarod

Neenah divers hope to make splash at state