Door County issues county-wide mask advisory

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the emergency order as an advisory rather than a mandate

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Effective Friday, July 24 at 8 a.m., Door County is advising face coverings in public for everyone over 5 years old.

According to Door County Public Health, people should properly wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth at all times when in public spaces, which includes businesses of any kind, health care settings, and public transportation.

Door County Public Health also advises those living and visiting the county to avoid all in-person events and gatherings, to wear face coverings when in someone else’s home, and to maintain social distancing when in the presence of people not part of your household unit.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

For the full emergency order, read the embedded document below:

