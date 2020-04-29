Door County Library starts pick up service at Sturgeon Bay branch

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Library closed all of their branches on March 25 due to the Safer at Home order, now the library has announced on April 29 that it will be providing pick-up services to the community starting the week of May 4.

Door County Library says the pick-up services will be available at the Sturgeon Bay branch.

Community Relations Library Assistant, Morgan Mann says, “During the buildings closure, we’ve seen an increase of users of our online services and digital apps like Overdrive/Libby and Hoopla, as well as those using our free WiFi around the building, and that will continue. But now people will be able to checkout physical materials.”

Mann continues, “We’ll also be continuing virtual offerings, including new events where people can interact over web conferencing and listen to informative talks that many have come to expect from their trusted resource-the public library.”

Starting on May 4, Door County Library says new procedures will be in place to make both picking up and returning items as safe as possible for the staff and public at the Sturgeon Bay branch.

Door County Library pick-up service procedures:

Library users can order materials starting May 4 by calling 920-743-6578 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Library users will be scheduled to pick up their items on Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Thursdays between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

To pick up and return items users will go to the Sturgeon Bay branch on Tuesdays and Thursdays and wait outside the front doors under the overhang, where the social distancing marks on the pavement separate the pickup and return areas.

Five items are permitted per library cardholder for each order.

Returns will be allowed only on Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., as well as on the weekends.

Door County Library says that its buildings will remain closed to the public and all returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before returning them to their collections.

Library officials report that its staff is also taking precautionary measures and using protective equipment, sanitizing surfaces, and maintaining all health protocols as recommended.

“Reading is a refuge for many, and the need for educational resources hasn’t stopped. Parents are looking for new items for children to read and those who don’t have online media services or poor internet connections are looking for DVDs,” said Mann. “We miss our patrons as much as they miss us, and we hope to bring our motto to life in these changing times: Inform, Instruct, Inspire!”

For more information about the library and their services and programming, visit www.doorcountylibrary.org.

