Door County Medical Center imposes visitor restrictions

Coronavirus

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Effective immediately, visitors will not be allowed at Door County Medical Center, according to a Thursday release.

Officials say there will be some exceptions in the hospital, including:

  • Obstetrical patients may have one support person.
  • Pediatric patients younger than 18 may have one parent or guardian present.
  • Patients nearing end-of-life: special arrangements may be made with the family spokesperson.
  • Patients having emergency surgery may have one support person.
  • Patients seeking emergency care may have one support person who is required to be in the patient room at all times; extenuating circumstances will be evaluated.

During this time, any visitors allowed in the hospital will be required to wear masks. Those allowed in must not be ill and should be free of any symptoms.

The Door County Medical Center says patients are to come to the clinic for appointments alone. A patient may have a support person only if assistance is needed.

Visitors to the skilled nursing facility will not be allowed, but prearranged courtyard visits and compassionate care visits are permissible at this time.

Last week, Ascension Wisconsin announced visitor restrictions for its three Fox Valley hospitals.

