Door County Medical Center restricting visitors due to surging COVID-19 cases

DOOR COUNTY Co., Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, August 23, the Door County Medical Center has announced new restrictions to their visitor policies.

These changes come after a trending spike in COVID-19 cases seen both in the local area and across the nation.

These new visitation policies will go into effect Tuesday, August 24, and the type of restrictions are varying across the different types of patients admitted to the Center. The Medical Center shared the update on their Facebook page.

Within the release, guests coming to the Center must wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth at all times. Upon arriving at DCMC, visitors must use hand sanitizer, they must also sanitize upon entering a patient’s room, and exiting. Guests must stay in the patient’s room they are visiting, and groups cannot gather in the waiting rooms at this time.

DCMC is also limiting the number of visitors at a time wishing to visit someone in the Center’s care. Adult patients are allowed one visitor at a time, a case-by-case situation will be evaluated by a care team. Patients 18-and-under may have up to two guests or guardians who are required to be present in their room at one time.

If a patient is suspected or confirmed, with COVID-19 they are not allowed visitors, except for pediatric patients. All 12-year-old and younger visitors are not allowed at this time.

The DCMC wants visitors to know that vaccination status, nor COVID-19 recovery information, does not exempt people from these guidelines. If family members have questions or concerns about these new guidelines they are encouraged to reach out to the Door County Medical Center.