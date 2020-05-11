1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Door County officials, business owners working on plans for reopening

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As a Bed & Breakfast, the Scofield House did not have to close under the Safer at Home order, but to help protect the community, that’s exactly what they did.

“This is coming up on our third season,’ Karl Bethke, owner of the B&B said.

Karl’s wife and fellow owner, Janet, added, “it was going to be our best season, we thought, since we’ve been here.”

The Scofield House closed in mid-March.karl

“We’ll continue to stay closed until the order is released and we’re actually safe to have people back into the house,” Karl told Local 5 Monday.

Businesses like the Scofield House are on board, but staging a reopening of the county isn’t going to be a simple task.

“We’re a destination hot spot in the state and with that comes some added pressure to make sure we do this both to welcome people back but also keep our community safe,” Dan Kane, Emergency Management Director of Door County said.

There isn’t a specific formula to determine when and how the county can reopen.

“The last time this happened was in 1918 and they really didn’t take good notes back then,” Kane said, “so a lot of this stuff we’re making up as we go, we’re having to get certain guidance and things and quick and easy answers just aren’t the normal.”

Door County is following state guidelines for reopening.

Kane said in this kind of situation, communication is key.

“Making sure that we get businesses the information they need to be able to plan and prepare for eventual reopening of their stores,” he told Local 5.

At the Scofield House, keeping up to date means participating in Zoom conference calls with other area businesses.

“We’re part of the hospitality group so sitting down with those people, talking about what reopening should look like,” Karl said. “And then also having the ability to sit down and talk with other people that are in the restaurant business has been really great.”

Those conversations have helped business owners get a better picture of what their new normal will look like.

“Things will look a little different when you come, but we are planning on opening,” Janet said. “We’re hoping it’s sooner than later, it’s that that we want everybody in door county and everybody who visits us to be as safe as they possibly can.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON DOOR COUNTY’S CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"