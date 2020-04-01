Door County Public Health confirms second case of COVID-19

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Public Health announces on April 1 that a second resident has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the county total to two confirmed positive cases.
County health officials say both individuals were known to have traveled outside of Door County to surrounding counties within Wisconsin, and one of the residents had traveled outside of the state.
Door County reports that both individuals have been in isolation since their date of testing.
