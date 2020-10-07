Door County Public Health issues Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door County Public Health has issued a Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert in response to the high COVID-19 activity level in the area.

According to a Wednesday release, “there is a significant uncontrolled spread of COVID-19” in the county.

Door County Public Health says that in September, the county had 271 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Our local hospital has enacted their surge plan,” the release reads. “Our healthcare partners in Brown County are reporting being overwhelmed. Door County Public Health implores everyone to take immediate actions to stop this uncontrolled community spread. With COVID-19, the health and safety of our community as a whole depends on individual decisions and actions.”

Health officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps:

Stay at least 6 feet away from other people when you leave your home

Wear a cloth face mask in public setting, unless unable to wear one for medical reasons.

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Stay at home as much as possible.

If you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, limit interactions with others, consult your health care provider or contact the COVID-19 Screening Hotline at 920-746-3700 or your health care provider, get tested, and stay home while awaiting results.

Cooperate with public health officials if you have tested positive or are a close contact.

Following Emergency Order #3, which limits indoor public gathers, Door County Public Health is also recommending the following mitigation strategies that are strongly encouraged to stop the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid indoor gatherings outside of household.

Limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer, with physical distancing and face coverings.

Avoid ANY gatherings, including family events, where physical distancing and masking are not strictly being practiced.

Postpose or cancel all non-essential activities, events, gatherings and travel.

Offices and other workplaces consider allowing only essential workforce on-site with active monitoring of symptoms, physical distancing, and face coverings when feasible

Business and community organizations should continue to monitor and adjust operations outlined by the WEDC Guidelines.

Health officials say these recommendations do not apply to schools. Public Health is working with school districts to ensure a safe environment for students, facility, and staff.

Public health officers in Brown County and across the Fox Valley issued Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alerts last week.

