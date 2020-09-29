Door County reports surge in COVID-19 cases, won’t notify close contacts

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door County contact tracers will no longer be calling those who have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 due to a recent surge in cases.

According to a release from Door County Public Health, there is a significant, uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“We have seen exponential growth of cases the past few weeks,” the release says. “The number of new cases continues to accelerate upwards and is exceeding the ability of testing and case investigation to control the spread of illness.”

This is, in turn, putting a significant strain on the county’s contact tracing capacity.

The health department says their goal remains to reach out to all confirmed cases within 24 hours of them being reported. Due to the recent surge in cases, Door County Public Health says they “are days behind this goal.”

Because of this, officials say they will no longer be calling individuals who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

“Currently, test results are taking up to 5-7 days. To keep our community safe, we ask you to remain

isolated while awaiting your test results. You will be notified of ALL results, positive or negative, by

your healthcare provider or testing facility,” the health department says.

If you have tested positive, Door County Public Health asks that you:

Stay home and isolate for a minimum of 10 days after symptom onset of symptoms. If you did not have symptoms and were tested, remain isolated for 10 days from the date of testing.

Notify your employer.

Notify your close contacts asking them to quarantine for 14 days from last contact with you.

To further help slow the spread, Door County Public Health asks that you:

Stay home, wear a face covering and physical distance (at least 6 feet)

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, playdates, and nonessential appointments.

Avoid unnecessary activities and travel within the community that puts you in contact with others and stay away from group gatherings.

As of Monday, Sept. 28, there are 346 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Door County. Of those, 151 are active and over 450 Door County residents are awaiting test results.

