Door County resort temporarily closing after guests test for COVID-19

Coronavirus

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Door County vacation rental property will close for two weeks after four of its guests were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Sunset Shores Resort on Kangaroo Lake says the guests stayed on the property from July 12-19. They began experiencing symptoms after returning home from the resort and later tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a precautionary measure, the ownership has decided to close the resort for two weeks in order to quarantine the property and perform a full sanitization,” the Sunset Shores Resort said in a Friday Facebook post.

The post goes on to say that there is no reason to believe its guests contracted the virus while visiting the resort. The resort plans to open on August 9.

