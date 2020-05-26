Door County YMCA plans adjusted day camp to help provide child care

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Door County YMCA’s Summer Camp programming will begin on June 8th and run through August for kids ages four to 12.

“A lot of people are going to be going back to work and looking for child care again,” Annual Campaign Director Alyssa Dantoin said of the YMCA’s plan to move ahead with day camp activities despite the global pandemic.

The show will go on, but it will look very different this year.

Dantoin explained that a typical Summer Camp involves lots of field trips.

This summer, that will not be the case.

“We won’t be running field trips this year, ” she said. “We’re really trying to keep the kids in a contained space where we can control what’s being cleaned, how often, who’s together.”

They’ve also planned contact-free drop-offs and pick-ups and they will be limiting group sizes, as well as taking temperatures of campers and recommending that kids wear masks.

The camp may look different from years past, but organizers say it will give kids a chance to socialize and to prepare to head back to school in the fall.

“Kids have been away from school for months,” Dantoin said. “They’ve had little to no social interaction with their peers and it’s really just time to start getting them on a new routine, a schedule.”

Because they’ve been out of school, she said the camp will focus more heavily on academics, “We’ve been talking with a lot of the school districts on how camp can help kind of bridge that gap as we prepare them to, to come back into school.”

That being said, Dantoin explained that the camps will also involve outdoor, physical activities.

“Trying to teach the kids how to be active while they’re still socially distancing,” she explained.

The YMCA has made the adjustments to help campers adjust to a new normal.

“Kids are in a space right now where they need that social interaction and that routine back in their life,” Dantoin said.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE DOOR COUNTY YMCA SUMMER CAMP PROGRAM.