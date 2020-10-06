LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Door County’s Fall 50 canceled due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

Door County foliage (September 2019)

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An annual Door County event is the latest to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Thursday release, organizers say the Oct. 24 Door County Fall 50 is canceled.

“Despite our best efforts to make our event ‘Covid safe,’ the recent surge in Covid cases in northeast Wisconsin prevents us from proceeding. The Door County Health Director, our medical partners at Door County Medical Center, and local government officials have urged us to cancel the event. Disregarding these appeals could result in our permits being revoked at the last minute, a scenario we must avoid,” the release reads.

The Fall 50, according to the event’s website, is designed to be a daylong running adventure in Door County during the peak fall colors. Participants can complete as members of a team of two to five runners or as a solo ultra-marathoner.

For more information on refunds, visit Fall 50’s website.

“Please know that we did everything within our power to avoid this cancellation scenario,” organizers say. “We moved the start line, moved the finish line, rerouted the course, transformed the after-party, and implemented a lengthy list of new safety protocols, all in an effort to deliver another edition of this year’s event to you. The re-escalation of the pandemic locally thwarted these efforts. We appreciate your commitment to the Fall 50 and we will honor that commitment.”

