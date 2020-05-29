Door, Kewaunee counties partner to offer community COVID-19 testing

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door and Kewaunee counties are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to offer free coronavirus testing to the community during the first week of June.

In a Friday release, officials announced a testing site will be open from June 2 to June 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Door County Sheriff’s Office in Sturgeon Bay.

No registration is needed, but everyone is asked to report on the following, pre-assigned days:

June 2: Testing for healthcare workers, public safety workers, and select pre-assigned businesses only

June 3 & 4: Testing for the general public, ages 5 and up

For general public testing, individuals must be experiencing at least a mild case of one of the following COVID-19 symptoms:

Cough

Fatigue

Sudden Loss of Taste/Smell

Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Congestion or runny nose

Fever

Muscle Pain

Nausea or vomiting

Chills

Headache

Diarrhea

This site will conduct testing in a drive-thru manner. Everyone being tested will remain in their vehicle. A nasal swab will be used to collect a sample by a uniformed member of the National Guard.

Translation services will be available. Officials say testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis and will not operate outside of the scheduled times.

