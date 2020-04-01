Downtown Green Bay announces Facebook Live concerts to provide relief during coronavirus pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Green Bay has announced the Downtown and Olde Main Street districts are teaming up with local musicians to stream one-hour concerts on Facebook to provide some relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Wednesday release, Downtown Green Bay executive director Jeff Mirkes says, “There are a lot of people taking a hit from COVID-19 right now, one particular group being the local musicians you are used to hearing at our events. It is our hope that these virtual concerts can help support our local musicians, while also bringing our community together and offering positivity and hope.”

The concerts are set to stream on Facebook Live from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays starting April 1 and running through April 24.

Performers will be announced on Downtown Green Bay’s Facebook page.

Downtown Green Bay says they will also highlight a different nonprofit partner each week that is positively impacting the community during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit will be able to use Downtown Green Bay’s platform to ask for donations, support, and offer ways the community can assist their organizations.

Local downtown restaurants will benefit from this concert series as well. Downtown Green Bay, Inc. will be ordering dinner for every performer and having it delivered at the end of each concert.

“We are hoping to provide people with dinner and a show,” states Mirkes. “We’re encouraging our community to order take out or delivery from their favorite downtown restaurant and tune in with their family to enjoy our talented, local musicians.”

For more information on the #DowntownGBDelivers – Live! concert series, visit the Facebook event. For more information on how the community can continue to support downtown Green Bay’s local businesses, visit Downtown Green Bay’s website.

