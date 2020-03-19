Drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin being developed by Ascension Medical Group

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. The federal government is rushing protective equipment to states for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the growing coronavirus pandemic. But at least in two states promised deliveries are falling far short of requests and even include expired items. Washington state has received at least two shipments and state health officials say they need more. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(WFRV) – In a media update from Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin, the organization says it is developing drive-through testing sites for COVID-19.

When available, people who wish to be tested must first be pre-screened by an Ascension Medical Group provider by phone or virtually using Ascension Online Care. The group says it is working with local and state health officials to operationalize these sites as quickly as possible to keep the health and safety of the community.

The screening involves answering a series of questions about symptoms, travel history and any potential contact with COVID-19 patients. Patients who meet the criteria, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be given an appointment for drive-through testing at the appropriate site.

Ascension says it has also set up a COVID19 Hotline for those who have questions about COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms, or those who want to receive a text message to schedule an Ascension Online Care appointment with a provider. The toll-free number for Wisconsin is 1-833-981-0711.

The medical group also says it is following guidance by the CDC, the U.S. Surgeon General, and American College of Surgeons and postponing elective services and non-urgent medical appointments.

In preparation for a possible surge of patients due to COVID-19, Ascension Wisconsin hospitals, ambulatory sites of care and clinics are also postponing non-urgent procedures and medical visits in order to protect patients, preserve staff, personal protective equipment, and patient care supplies.

Anyone who believes they may have had contact with someone who is confirmed to have, or is being evaluated for, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), should contact their physician. To help prevent the spread of disease, the CDC recommends that individuals call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room and inform clinical staff about symptoms and any recent travel.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: