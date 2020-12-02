DWD announces extended benefits program for Wisconsinites

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Unemployment benefits have been extended in Wisconsin.

The Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday that Wisconsinites who have exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation may now apply for Extended Benefits.

These benefits provide up to 13 additional weeks of payments to individuals who have exhausted 26 weeks of regular unemployment insurance benefits and 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Benefits.

Those collecting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance are not eligible to collect the Extended Benefits.

According to DWD, Extended Benefits:

Payment amount is equivalent to the individual’s regular UI benefit amount.

Duration is up to 13 weeks.

The first payable week is retroactive to the week ending May 23, 2020 or the first week after an individual has exhausted his or her regular UI and PEUC, whichever is later.

The last payable week will be the week ending November 7, 2020.

To apply for Extended Benefits:

Individuals who have exhausted regular UI and PEUC will have a link in the “Important Message” section on their claimant portal dashboard to file for EB.

Individuals who exhausted regular UI and PEUC and are no longer filing will be notified of potential eligibility by mail.

Individuals with remaining balances of regular UI or PEUC will continue to draw those benefit payments until exhausted. Individuals filing will be provided messaging in their claimant portal prior to exhausting benefits and will be able to submit a new initial application to continue their benefit payment under EB.

For more information about Extended Benefits, visit DWD’s website.