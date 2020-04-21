DWD now accepting applications for federal unemployment assistance for those affected by coronavirus pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is now accepting applications for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, PUA may be available to individuals who became unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic and are:

Self-employed (e.g., self-employed, free lancers, independent contractors, and part-time workers),

Do not have sufficient work history to be eligible for a regular unemployment insurance (UI) claim, or

Have exhausted other forms of state and federal UI benefits.

The maximum PUA weekly benefit rate is $370, with the minimum rate at $163, according to DWD. This program is 100% federally funded and is available for 39 weeks beginning the week ending February 8, 2020, through the week ending December 26, 2020. Individuals receiving PUA may also receive the $600 weekly benefit amount under the Federal Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).

DWD says applications are reviewed manually, which could affect timing of fund distribution.

To qualify, DWD says individuals must meet the below eligibility requirements and be fully or partially unemployed for one of the following coronavirus-related reasons:

The individual has been diagnosed with coronavirus or is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus and is seeking a medical diagnosis. A member of the individual’s household has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The individual is providing care for a family member or a household member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. A child or other person in the household for which the individual has primary caregiving responsibility is unable to attend school or another facility that is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency and such school or facility care is required for the individual to work. The individual is unable to reach the place of employment because of a quarantine imposed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The individual is unable to reach the place of employment because the individual has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19. The individual was scheduled to commence employment and does not have a job or is unable to reach the job as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The individual has become the breadwinner or major support for a household because the head of the household has died as a direct result of COVID-19. The individual had to quit their job as a direct result of COVID-19. The individual’s place of employment is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

To apply, DWD says there will be a link on the claimant’s dashboard for filing an initial PUA application. After a claimant is determined to be eligible for PUA, a link will be offered on the claimant’s dashboard for filing weekly claims.

For more information on who qualifies for the program, how payment is calculated, and how to file an application for PUA, please visit https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/pua/.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak