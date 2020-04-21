DWD to pay retroactive unemployment insurance to over 150,000 Wisconsinites

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says it will pay retroactive Unemployment Insurance benefits to over 150,000 individuals this week.

Last week, Governor Tony Evers signed a coronavirus relief bill to help the response efforts to the public health emergency. The legislation suspends the state’s one-week waiting period to allow claimants to receive unemployment insurance benefits beginning with their first week of eligibility through February 2021. Prior to the bill’s passing, a claimant had to wait one week after becoming eligible before he or she received payment.

“Claimants should not have to wait an additional week before receiving benefits when they are out of work through no fault of their own,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “Allowing individuals to receive their UI benefits as soon as possible will ensure financial stability for both claimants and our Wisconsin economy.”

Waiting week payments will be disbursed over a three-day period, beginning today. All claimants who established an initial claim during or after the week of March 15 will now receive payment for the waiting week served.

For more information please see https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/fpuc/.

