DWD: Wisconsin unemployment fund could be depleted as soon as October

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund could be exhausted as soon as early October according to the Department of Workforce Development.

The DWD released information regarding the potential impact the coronavirus could have on Wisconsin’s unemployment fund.

As of Wednesday, DWD says the Trust Fund balance stood at $1,862,656,170. Currently, officials say UI is experiencing unprecedented claim volume with over 300,000 weekly claims each week.

“This is 194% higher than the average number of weekly claims received during the first year of the Great Recession,” DWD said in a release.

Because the future impacts of coronaviurs are uncertain, officials say it is unknown if Wisconsin will continue to experience the high volume of claims and for how long it may occur.

“For this reason, it is difficult to project when or even if the UI Trust Fund may exhaust and Wisconsin will need to borrow from the federal government in order to pay benefits, as it did during the Great Recession,” DWD continued.

The main factor that will determine when or if Wisconsin will exhaust its UI Trust Fund depends on the level of weekly claims UI receives moving forward. DWD offered three hypothetical scenarios that range from a high of 255,000 payable claims per week to a low of 85,000 payable claims per week. A third, middle scenario is also included, which assumes 170,000 payable claims per week.

The scenarios show the exhaustion dates range from early October to mid-September 2021. DWD says the scenarios are based on an assumed level of weekly claims, however, do not represent a projection of claims levels by the department.

DWD says the following assumptions were considered in the three scenarios:

An average weekly benefit amount of $325;

85% of claims will paid from state Regular UI; and

94% of benefits will be charged to the UI Trust Fund.

The analysis does not include future employer-paid unemployment insurance tax revenue, which would be deposited into the Trust Fund, prolonging the viability of the fund beyond the scenarios below.

Potential WI UI Trust Fund Exhaustion Paths

Average Weekly Claims Payable Claims Paid Amount Chargeable Amount Starting UI TF Balance Weeks Remaining in Trust Fund Week Exhausted 300,000 255,000 $82,875,000 $77,902,500 $1,900,000,000 24.4 October 11, 2020 200,000 170,000 $55,250,000 $51,935,000 $1,900,000,000 36.6 January 3, 2021 100,000 85,000 $27,625,000 $25,967,500 $1,900,000,000 73.2 September 19, 2021

