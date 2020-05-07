1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

DWD: Wisconsin unemployment fund could be depleted as soon as October

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund could be exhausted as soon as early October according to the Department of Workforce Development.

The DWD released information regarding the potential impact the coronavirus could have on Wisconsin’s unemployment fund.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

As of Wednesday, DWD says the Trust Fund balance stood at $1,862,656,170. Currently, officials say UI is experiencing unprecedented claim volume with over 300,000 weekly claims each week.

“This is 194% higher than the average number of weekly claims received during the first year of the Great Recession,” DWD said in a release.

Because the future impacts of coronaviurs are uncertain, officials say it is unknown if Wisconsin will continue to experience the high volume of claims and for how long it may occur.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

“For this reason, it is difficult to project when or even if the UI Trust Fund may exhaust and Wisconsin will need to borrow from the federal government in order to pay benefits, as it did during the Great Recession,” DWD continued.

The main factor that will determine when or if Wisconsin will exhaust its UI Trust Fund depends on the level of weekly claims UI receives moving forward. DWD offered three hypothetical scenarios that range from a high of 255,000 payable claims per week to a low of 85,000 payable claims per week. A third, middle scenario is also included, which assumes 170,000 payable claims per week.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

The scenarios show the exhaustion dates range from early October to mid-September 2021. DWD says the scenarios are based on an assumed level of weekly claims, however, do not represent a projection of claims levels by the department.

DWD says the following assumptions were considered in the three scenarios:

  • An average weekly benefit amount of $325;
  • 85% of claims will paid from state Regular UI; and
  • 94% of benefits will be charged to the UI Trust Fund.

The analysis does not include future employer-paid unemployment insurance tax revenue, which would be deposited into the Trust Fund, prolonging the viability of the fund beyond the scenarios below.

Potential WI UI Trust Fund Exhaustion Paths
Average Weekly ClaimsPayable ClaimsPaid AmountChargeable AmountStarting UI TF BalanceWeeks Remaining in Trust FundWeek Exhausted
300,000255,000$82,875,000$77,902,500$1,900,000,00024.4October 11, 2020
200,000170,000$55,250,000$51,935,000$1,900,000,00036.6January 3, 2021
100,00085,000$27,625,000$25,967,500$1,900,000,00073.2September 19, 2021

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"