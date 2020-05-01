1  of  2
Closings
EAA AirVenture 2020 canceled due to uncertainty caused by coronavirus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – EAA AirVenture 2020 has been canceled “due to the continuing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 fallout,” according to a Friday morning Facebook post.

Jack J. Pelton, CEO and Chairman of the Board, says in a release, “Because of circumstances beyond our control, none of this can happen now. We cannot even get to the hangar so our preflight is left to watching the prog charts. While this certainly makes the ability to prepare for the event a scheduling problem, it does not preclude the bigger issue of predicting what will be the health guidelines in July.”

He goes on to say that, “As your leader, I see no clear path to meet our own requirements to ensure the health and safety expectations our organization demands for our employees, members, volunteers, exhibitors, and attendees. That includes sanitization, separation, and personal protection requirements.”

“My conclusion is, like in any good flight planning, don’t take the risk. Therefore, I have no choice but to cancel AirVenture 2020,” Pelton concludes. “We know that at some point this storm will pass. And over the next 12 months, we will continue to support all of you as we again, together, grow EAA in the Spirit of Aviation.”

EAA AirVenture joins a growing list of events being canceled, including Memorial Day events in Appleton and Manitowoc as well as the Kewaunee County Fair.

