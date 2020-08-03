EAA Museum reopens in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis.(WFRV)-On Monday the EAA Aviation Museum reopened after a months long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last 5 months, Museum staff have been working on a plan to open up to the public, who’ve been waiting patiently for this day.

” For 46-years straight, I’ve been coming to Oshkosh for at least a day during late July, early August,” said John Kmet, a Vietnam Veteran who lives in a suburb of Milwaukee. As people slowly filed into the Museum, you could not see the smiles due to the face covering requirement, but you knew that people were excited. One woman, who declined an on camera interview, said that she has been waiting all summer for today. ” My kids have been waiting to come here and I have been waiting to take them here. We wanted to make sure it was safe to do so first.”

Safety is just one of the elements that continues to weigh on the minds of all who are connected to the EAA Museum. “In the planning to reopen, we wanted to keep the safety of our guests and visitors first and foremost in our minds. When you come to the Museum, before you enter the parking lot, we want to be sensitive to making sure that everyone that comes in does not have a temperature of 100.4 degrees.We want to make sure that no one is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19,” said Ron Connely Director of EAA Museum. Connely also says that hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the property, and there are a number of social distancing markings on the floor. “We have also eliminated some of the high-touch point areas and exhibits until further notice in order to maintain a clean facility,” said Connely.

For a limited time, the Museum will be offering free admission to First Responders, who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hours of Operation are daily from 10 a.m-5 p.m. For more information visit https://eaa.org/eaa-museum

