Educators, other essential workers could be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in March

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced certain groups could be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The groups include those in education, child care, Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers, non frontline health car essential personnel and facility staff and residents in congregate living settings.

They will tentatively begin receiving the vaccine on March 1, 2021, however that time is dependent on vaccine supply from the federal government. If vaccine supplies increase, they may be eligible before March 1.

“We’re going to keep getting shots in arms as quickly as possible and as soon we have vaccines available,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “In the meantime, we have to continue working together to prevent the spread of this virus by wearing face coverings and limiting gatherings with others while we vaccinate folks across our state.”

Currently, Wisconsin is receiving about 70,000 vaccine doses from the federal government weekly.