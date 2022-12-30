FRIDAY 12/30/2022, 3:02 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths.

Today’s Total Dec. 23 Total Total Positive Cases 1,722,593 N/A Fully Vaccinated 3,606,830 (61.8%) N/A Updated Booster 1,046,979 (18.0%) N/A COVID-19 Deaths 13,911 N/A Ever Hospitalized 69,493 N/A COVID-19 Data from December 16, 2022.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 602 patients. Of those, 82 are in an ICU. Of the hospitalized suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, 5.6% are on ventilators.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Hospital Capacity

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, alongside the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is reporting zero counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels.

28 counties in the state of Wisconsin are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels. Of the 28, eight are located in northeast Wisconsin: Brown, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Marinette, Oconto, and Winnebago County.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

For more statistics on Wisconsin's COVID-19 data, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website here.