Eight nuns die of COVID-19 in the last week at Wisconsin convent

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELM GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Eight nuns living at a suburban Milwaukee convent have died of COVID-19 in the last week, according to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province.

A statement from the congregation says there are other confirmed cases of the coronavirus among the 88 sisters living at the Notre Dame of Elm Grove.

The deaths of the eight nuns occurred since Dec. 9. The statement says the sisters are following recommended safety guidelines.

The outbreak comes months after six nuns at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Greenfield died of the coronavirus in less than a month.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark