Elementary class in Oshkosh goes virtual after 7 positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary class in the Oshkosh Area School District has moved to virtual learning after having five positive COVID-19 cases in that class.

According to the District, a class from Lakeside Elementary School are now virtual after having three active cases last week and two additional on Sunday after rapid antigen testing done by the Winnebago County Health Department.

Virtual learning will go through the week. Lakeside Elementary School as a whole has seven students who tested positive for COVID-19, all are quarantined at home along with any siblings and families of students who had close contact.

As of September 9, there are 38 positive cases among students and 266 are quarantined.

All students, staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings inside schools and district buildings which are in effect until October 1.

