Elementary school teacher from Green Bay conducts lessons online after coronavirus shuts schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close weeks ago in an effort to prevent the spread of the germ. But for one teacher from Green Bay, while her classroom sits empty, her lessons continue online.

Morgan Roznowski is learning a lot in her first teaching job, like how to connect with her students while working in her kitchen.

“Hi 4th graders, Miss Roz here checking in, hope you’re all doing well.”

Roznowski is teaching math to fourth and fifth graders from St. Clare Catholic School in Wrightstown.

“Today we are going to continue talking about decimals and fractions,” she said.

But she’s not in a classroom and neither are her students. They now work online ever since the coronavirus closed down schools.

“I had about three days to think about what I was going to do to change everything,” Roznowski said.

Her 13 students are among the thousands statewide now learning in alternative ways. For her it means recording daily lessons and sharing them on the web.

“Recording myself on video, teaching the lesson is kind of weird. When I ask a question there is no one to call on. They can comment, but it’s definitely not the same,” she said.

But her students are listening and they ask many questions.

“I have it all popping up on my phone, whenever someone comments I get a notification.”

While she’s embracing the challenge of teaching her students this way.

“Today we are going to continue talking about decimals and fractions and how you turn each one into the other.”

She is anxious to get back into her classroom.

“It’s a lot easier when you can actually look them in the eyes, show them problems in their book and talk about it together.”

Back to the students who call her Miss Roz.

“I want you all to try page 262, take a picture of it when you’re done and send it to me,” Roznowski told her students. “I just want to be able to see them before summer.”

For now all public and private K-12 schools remain closed indefinitely