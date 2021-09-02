Employment Agencies assisting Job Seekers fill vacant positions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Employment Agencies in our area are scrambling to assist Job Seekers with vacant positions. “We have different companies that we work with, who are in need of different positions to be filled,” explains Adriana Wery of STL Staffing. Wery says there are many reasons for the staffing issues. “We are having an employee shortage, with lots of people on unemployment.”

‘We’re hiring’ signs have been up in front of businesses throughout the Green Bay and Fox Valley regions. Agencies like STL have been working to help fill those vacancies through temporary and permanent placement. “Now that things are starting to open up a little bit more, a lot of jobs are looking to fill those positions that they had closed during the pandemic,” adds Wery. For current openings at STL visit here.

There are incentives to help Job Seekers find a new job, like the Bay Area Workforce Development Board which is giving out scholarships for specific trades. “The Bay Area Workforce Development Board has aggressively pursued and has been successful in securing additional resources designed to get people back into work and better meet our local Employers’ need for Talent,” explains Matt Valiquette, Executive Director. Valiquette says funding allocated from Governor Tony Evers has made this possible. “We are excited to announce the immediate availability of 100 scholarships in the amount of $8,000 each, for qualified individuals interested in furthering their education in vocational training in one of those high-demand driver industries,” adds Valiquette. For more information on how to apply, click here.

In the Fox Valley, Express Employment Professionals in Appleton says there have had many applicants come through their doors. “Obviously the toughest part with the market the way it is, and everybody hiring, is finding people and getting them placed in a timely manner before they take another position,” explains Mark Leupold, owner. Leupold says the market is currently very competitive. “There are so many offers out there, that you can choose whatever job you want,’ says Leupold. For more on job opportunities visit here.