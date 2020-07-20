Engine maker Briggs & Stratton files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Associated Press

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world’s largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Milwaukee-area company says Monday that as part of the Chapter 11 filing it has secured debtor-in-possession financing of $677.5 million from KPS Capital Partners LP, the private equity firm purchasing its assets, and its existing lenders.

It says that will allow it to continue operating ahead of closing the deal. The company was founded in Milwaukee in 1908 by Stephen Foster Briggs and Harold M. Stratton.

Its engines are used in lawnmowers, pressure washers, electrical generators and other products.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin