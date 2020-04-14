Escanaba Public Safety congratulate fellow officer, wife on their newborn baby through hospital window

Escanaba Department of Public Safety officers peek through a window to get a glimpse of their fellow officer’s newborn baby.

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Department of Public Safety Officer Austin Young and his wife Samantha have welcomed their newborn baby, Cecelia, on April 11. Some fellow coworkers wanted to get a first look at the family’s newest addition.

Officer Greg Kurtz and another officer stood outside the hospital window with a sign that said “Congrats Sam & Austin”. During the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are not allowed in hospitals to maintain social distancing and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Officer Greg Kurtz holding sign.

The officers wanted to show their support, let the family know they were thinking of them, and to congratulate the couple on the new arrival, especially during these times.

“The officers here at Public Safety are like family to each other. We work 12 hour shifts, therefore we spend nearly half of our day with our family and the other half here with our work family. When one of us has a celebration such as this, its a work family enjoyment for us all,” said Detective Todd Chouinard.

Congratulations to Officer Young and Samantha on welcoming their baby girl into the world!

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak