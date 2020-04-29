Evers: Administration has authority to issue stay-at-home

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, saying that Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that’s under construction. Evers said Thursday. “If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it’s logical that they will get the credits,” “But if they don’t, that’s a whole different deal.” AP photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul is telling the state Supreme Court that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has broad authority to issue a stay-at-home order to protect state residents from the coronavirus.

Republican legislators asked the court earlier this month to block the stay-at-home order, arguing state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm needed legislative approval before she issued it.

Kaul filed a response with the court on the DHS’ behalf late Tuesday afternoon.

He argues state law clearly gives the executive branch broad authority to respond to public health emergencies. Conservatives control the court 5-2.

