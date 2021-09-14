Evers announces COVID testing requirement for state workers

FILE – In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with media at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and get it in two payments a year apart, news that Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Tuesday, May 11, 2021 was problematic. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is ordering all executive branch employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 tests if they haven’t submitted their vaccination status or aren’t fully vaccinated.

Evers’ administration announced the mandate Tuesday.

The requirement will go into effect on Oct. 18 and apply to all executive branch employees, interns and contractors.

Almost 70% of the 30,000-plus executive branch employees had self-reported they had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sept. 10.