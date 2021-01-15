Evers announces Mobile Vaccination Program to help speed up efforts

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new Wisconsin program will help accelerate vaccination efforts across the state.

Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Wisconsin National Guard (WING) will launch the Mobile Vaccination Program starting on Jan. 19.

As additional vaccine doses make their way to Wisconsin, this program will speed up vaccination efforts and expand access across all of Wisconsin.

“It has always been our goal to get folks vaccinated as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible. These mobile vaccination teams are going to help us do just that by continuing to expand vaccine distribution across our state, leveraging partnerships and our best resources to meet folks where they are in their own communities,” says Gov. Evers

According to a release, Local and Tribal health departments are leading vaccination efforts for police and fire personnel, as well as EMS and unaffiliated health care providers in their jurisdictions.

The Mobile Vaccination Program is a collaboration between DHS, WING, and local health partners.

According to a release, the program will deploy nine mobile vaccination teams with the intention to help support the vaccinations of Phase 1A, Phase 1B, and beyond.

Mobile clinics will be staffed by WING and pharmacy or nursing student volunteers through a partnership with the University of Wisconsin System.

The University of Wisconsin System is expanding a $500 tuition credit for students that help by volunteering to do vaccinations.