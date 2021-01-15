Evers calls lack of second vaccine doses “slap in the face”

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is blasting federal officials for promising to release the remainder of their COVID-19 vaccine stockpile when it apparently had already been exhausted.

Evers said Friday that Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar promised governors earlier this week that the Trump administration would release vaccine it was holding in reserve to speed inoculations.

But word broke Friday that the reserve was already exhausted when those promises were made.

Evers said it’s a “slap in the face” to the people of Wisconsin. Evers has been taking pointed criticism from Republicans over the slow pace of Wisconsin’s vaccine rollout.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dorn becomes Seymour boy's all-time leading scorer, St. Mary Catholic & Lourdes Academy cruise

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: HERE COME THE RAMS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: VERSUS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: PICK EM

GREEN BAY NATIN 1/13/21: CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: VERSUS