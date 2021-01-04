Evers calls on Legislature to pass COVID-19 bill first

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to pass his proposed COVID-19 relief bill before any other in the session that begins Monday.

Evers renewed his request to lawmakers to take up his proposed compromise, first floated on Dec. 21, saying it would be “inexplicable” to take up anything else first.

The Senate and Assembly both planned to meet Monday afternoon to swear in new members. Republicans return with 60-38 majority in the Assembly and a 20-12 advantage in the Senate.

There is one vacancy in each chamber, with special elections scheduled for April 6.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly handles Appleton East in Game of the Week

Green Bay beats Youngstown State for first win

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests

Green Bay Nation 12/30: Goodbye, Titans

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Pick 'Em