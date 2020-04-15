Evers: Could be a month before lockdown lifts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is saying it could be at least a month before he starts to relax social distancing mandates.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
The governor told KSTP-TV on Tuesday that lifting the mandates won’t be “like flipping a switch” and it could be weeks or a month before he starts rolling them back.
Evers said he wants to see more testing for the coronavirus, tracking the sick and more protective gear before he starts thinking about reopening businesses.
Recipes, fitness tips, and more from Local 5 Live
Evers’ stay-at-home and school closure orders are set to expire on April 24.
As of Tuesday the coronavirus had killed 170 people in Wisconsin and infected more than 3,500.
WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak