Evers, DHS to give Dec. 17 update on state’s COVID-19 situation

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide an update on the status of the state’s COVID-19 situation on Dec. 17.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

