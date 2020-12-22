Evers, DHS to give Dec. 22 update on state’s COVID-19 status

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide an update on the status of the state’s COVID-19 situation on Dec. 22.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
