Evers, DHS to give Dec. 22 update on state’s COVID-19 status

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide an update on the status of the state’s COVID-19 situation on Dec. 22.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.