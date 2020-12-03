Evers, DHS to give Dec. 3 Wisconsin COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Dec. 3.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

