LIVE SOON: Evers, DHS to give Jan. 15 COVID-19 Wisconsin update

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials are providing an update on the status of the state’s COVID-19 situation on Jan. 15.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

  • Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President and CEO
  • Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full briefing is streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

