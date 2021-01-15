LIVE SOON: Evers, DHS to give Jan. 15 COVID-19 Wisconsin update

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials are providing an update on the status of the state’s COVID-19 situation on Jan. 15.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President and CEO
- Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing is streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.