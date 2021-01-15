LIVE SOON: Evers, DHS to give Jan. 15 COVID-19 Wisconsin update

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials are providing an update on the status of the state’s COVID-19 situation on Jan. 15.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President and CEO

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The full briefing is streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.