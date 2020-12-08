Evers, DHS to provide Dec. 8 update on state’s COVID-19 status

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide an update on the status of the state’s COVID-19 situation on Dec. 8.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Traci DeSalvo, Acting Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
Latest Stories
- 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
- Water main struck on Green Bay’s west side causes traffic delays
- Texas AG sues Wisconsin, three other states alleging changes to election laws
- Packers running back Aaron Jones raises awareness through special cleats
- Alliant Energy launches first community solar project in Fond du Lac