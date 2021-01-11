Evers estimates public won’t see vaccine until June

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says that members of the general public in Wisconsin likely won’t be vaccinated for the coronavirus until June, as he renews his call for faster distribution of the vaccine from the federal government and state Republicans introduce a new response bill.

Senate Republicans unveiled a scaled-back COVID-19 bill after the Assembly passed a different version last week.

The Senate could vote to pass the measure on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil says Evers’ vaccination plans shows a “stunning lack of urgency in getting people the life-saving help they need.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco