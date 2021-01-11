Evers estimates public won’t see vaccine until June

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says that members of the general public in Wisconsin likely won’t be vaccinated for the coronavirus until June, as he renews his call for faster distribution of the vaccine from the federal government and state Republicans introduce a new response bill.

Senate Republicans unveiled a scaled-back COVID-19 bill after the Assembly passed a different version last week.

The Senate could vote to pass the measure on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil says Evers’ vaccination plans shows a “stunning lack of urgency in getting people the life-saving help they need.”