Evers hands Wisconsin hotels $70 million in coronavirus aid

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is handing Wisconsin hotels $70 million in federal coronavirus aid.

The governor announced the move Monday. He says grants of up to $2 million went out Friday to 888 lodging businesses around the state to help offset losses resulting from the pandemic.

The money is part of $140 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars designated for Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries, including $11.25 million for movie theaters, $12 million for live-event small businesses, $2.8 million for minor league sports teams and $8 million for summer camps.

“Members of Wisconsin’s lodging industry are essential to tourism in our state, and they were hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Tourists and residents alike depend on their services when visiting or traveling around our beautiful state. We appreciate the work they’ve done under difficult circumstances. We are pleased to be able to provide a shot in the arm to an industry that needs it,” said Governor Tony Evers.

More information regarding the grants can be found online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay's playoff hopes still alive

Kaukauna Ghosts Football Preview

Little League Baseball

Green Bay Southwest Preview

TRAINING CAMP REPORT

Ashwaubenon looks to bounce back in fall