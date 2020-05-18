1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Evers withdraws virus plan outline amid GOP opposition

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has withdrawn its outline for a new emergency rule to manage the coronavirus pandemic amid Republican opposition.

The state Department of Health Services proposed an outline for a new rule on Thursday, a day after the state Supreme Court struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

The outline stated that the rule could “re-articulate” parts of Evers’ business re-opening criteria and “balance that against the goals” in the stay-at-home order.

The Legislature’s rules committee has the final say on any emergency rule. The committee’s co-chairman, Republican Steve Nass, demanded on Friday that Evers withdraw the outline.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"