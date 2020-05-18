Evers withdraws virus plan outline amid GOP opposition

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has withdrawn its outline for a new emergency rule to manage the coronavirus pandemic amid Republican opposition.

The state Department of Health Services proposed an outline for a new rule on Thursday, a day after the state Supreme Court struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order.

The outline stated that the rule could “re-articulate” parts of Evers’ business re-opening criteria and “balance that against the goals” in the stay-at-home order.

The Legislature’s rules committee has the final say on any emergency rule. The committee’s co-chairman, Republican Steve Nass, demanded on Friday that Evers withdraw the outline.

