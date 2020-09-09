Evers won’t say whether he’ll seek mask mandate extension

This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he has not yet decided whether to extend his statewide mask mandate that is set to expire Sept. 28.

Evers spoke Wednesday during a Milwaukee Press Club event. His comments come as the state is seeing increases in COVID-19 cases, particularly on college campuses.

Evers says he will “cross that bridge when we get there” when it comes to extending the mask order. But he says he believes it is legal.

The order is being challenged by conservatives.

A new Marquette University Law School poll showed 57% approve of Evers’ handling of the coronavirus.

