Explore Wisconsin right from your living room

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Tourism announced on Tuesday that it is launching two new virtual activities that are both interactive and informative for Wisconsin residents to enjoy while at home.

The Department of Tourism shared the two games being launched, Ultimate Wisconsin Fishing game and Match It! Wisconsin.

The games will incorporate an interactive gaming experience with realistic audio and visual experiences from around the state of Wisconsin.

The organization says the Ultimate Wisconsin Fishing Game will put residents fishing skills to the test as they cast their reels into the waterways of four different lakes around the state.

Each lake in the game is said to encompass the different fish species that inhabit the lakes testing not only one’s ability to fish but also their knowledge on the fish that inhabit the Wisconsin waters.

The Department of Tourism noted that the second virtual game, Match It! Wisconsin is a fun spin-off from the childhood game, Memory. However, this game is different in that it offers a statewide tour that highlights Wisconsin’s landmarks, hidden gems, natural attractions, and more.

Players in this game will get to choose from nine different visual themes as they race against the clock to match the pairs of Wisconsin’s iconic landmarks.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism stated, “We invite you to share both games with your viewers and social media followers, for a relaxing, interactive gaming experience that offers realistic visuals and audio of the Wisconsin we know, and look forward to exploring and uplifting in person, when it is safe to do so.”

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak