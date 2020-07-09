Face masks made mandatory on all UW campuses this fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Face masks will be mandatory inside all University of Wisconsin campus buildings statewide under a policy adopted unanimously by the Board of Regents.

Interim UW President Tommy Thompson said at Thursday’s meeting there was no way to open safely amid the coronavirus pandemic without the mandate. Thompson strongly advocated for the mandatory mask policy at his first regents meeting since taking the job last week.

The policy also encourages the wearing of masks outside while on campus when physical distancing is not possible.

Requiring masks on all 26 UW campuses comes after Dane County this week mandated the wearing of masks at all indoor buildings, starting Monday.

Outagamie County previously announced a policy requiring the use of face coverings at county facilities and grounds will go into effect on July 13. Dane County is the first and only Wisconsin county requiring the use of face masks for all residents over the age of 5. A Green Bay alderperson plans to propose a city-wide mask ordinance during the next council meeting.

Latest Stories