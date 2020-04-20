Live Now
WATCH: Daily White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Facebook releases county-by-county map of coronavirus symptom reports

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – Facebook has released a new county-by-county map of the United States showing the percentage of people reporting novel coronavirus symptoms.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The project is designed to help policymakers and health researchers forecast potential COVID-19 hot spots, Facebook said.

The data comes from a voluntary survey conducted by Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center that Facebook asks users to take. Facebook says over a million people responded to the survey in the first two weeks.

“Getting accurate county-by-county data from across the United States is challenging, and obtaining such focused data from across the whole world is even harder,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. “But with a community of billions of people globally, Facebook can uniquely help researchers and health authorities get the information they need to respond to the outbreak and start planning for the recovery.”

The map allows users to toggle between flu and COVID-19 symptoms. The map can display results by county or by hospital referral regions.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"